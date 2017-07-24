Epcot offering handful of Food & Wine Festival special events

WESH Published:
(Source: WESH)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Epcot is offering a handful of special events to enhance the Food & Wine Festival this year.

The festival, which runs 75 days from Aug. 31 through Nov. 13, features dozens of global marketplaces with food and drink samples from around the world.

The Food & Wine Festival, however, is more than marketplaces. Tickets are on sale now for a handful of culinary demos, brunches, seminars and hands-on workshops designed to enhance the experience.

Also offered on select Saturday’s is the Party for the Senses, an event described by the Disney Parks Blog as “an extravaganza of food, drink and entertainment that’s a real delight.”

Other events include the Grand Floridian Brunch With a Twist, the popular “Mix It, Make It, Celebrate It!” workshops, and Culinary Adventures with a Master Chef at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

For more info, and ticket information visit EpcotFoodFestival.com

