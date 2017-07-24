Computers, phones are evidence against Pulse gunman’s wife

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Authorities investigating the wife of a man who massacred Florida nightclub patrons have seized three computers, cellphones, an IPad and a Facebook account as evidence.
Documents filed last week show federal prosecutors have provided Noor Salman’s defense team with those items.
Salman is charged with aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen, and with obstructing law enforcement. She has pleaded not guilty and is set to go on trial next March.
Forty-nine patrons were killed during the Pulse massacre in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Salman’s attorneys asked a judge for the court to pay for a computer expert, who says he needs more than six weeks to go over the digital data.
A magistrate on Monday declared Salman a pauper, allowing her to waive court costs.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Snooty, oldest known manatee in captivity, dies at 69 in heartbreaking accident
- Clearwater man, 60, arrested after 9 die in back of sweltering truck in Texas
- Largo woman’s apartment mistakenly cleaned out, precious memories now in trash
- Spokesman: Florida deputy fired after taking naked photos on duty
- Man throws large objects from 30-story building into traffic on busy Florida road
- Contest winner disqualified over pro-Trump Instagram post
- Florida’s 2017 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: What to Know