Clearwater man charged in immigrant-smuggling case ‘surprised’ to find people inside truck

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A federal criminal complaint says the driver of a broiling tractor-trailer found packed with immigrants outside a Walmart in San Antonio told investigators that he was unaware that there were people inside until he parked and got out to urinate.

The complaint says James Matthew Bradley Jr. of Clearwater told investigators that the trailer had been sold and he was transporting it from Iowa to Brownsville, Texas. He allegedly said that he opened the door after hearing banging and shaking and was “surprised when he was run over by ‘Spanish’ people and knocked to the ground.”

The complaint says he did not call 911, even though he realized that several people already were dead.

Bradley was charged Monday in the deaths of 10 of his passengers and could face the death penalty.

