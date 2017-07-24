Clearwater man charged in death of 10 immigrants appears in federal court

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents living in the Tampa Bay area are shocked to learn a Clearwater man is facing charges in connection with the deaths of 10 immigrants in San Antonio.

James M. Bradley Jr., 60, went before a federal judge Monday. Bradley Jr. is charged with one count of transporting illegal aliens in a tractor trailer.

Dozens gathered in front of a Texas church to remember the 10 people who died during a human trafficking operation.

“They’re willing to risk themselves and they’re willing to risk their lives for their kids and for their family members,” Arlenne Serna, a vigilant participant, said.

In court, Bradley Jr. claimed he didn’t know what he was hauling, and that he was delivering the trailer to its new owner.

Undocumented immigrants told agents they took turns breathing out of a small air hole and pounded on the walls to get Bradley’s attention, but he never stopped.

Bradley told authorities he pulled over into the Walmart parking lot to urinate when he heard noises coming from the trailer.

He claims he was surprised to find dozens of people and bodies lying on the ground. A Walmart employee dialed 911. Authorities said Bradley Jr. dialed his wife instead.

“It is very sad, I mean people coming from other countries trying to make a better living here in the United States,” said Albert Flores, a San Antonio Resident.

8 On Your Side uncovered more details about Bradley Jr.’s ties to the Tampa Bay area.

He was arrested in 2004 in Tampa for driving a stolen vehicle. He also had a residence at Winding Creek condominiums in Clearwater in 1977 according to property records. He sold it in 1996.

Neighbors living at Winding Creek today can’t believe it.

“I saw it said Clearwater, but I didn’t know where it was or anything that it’d be that close to us,” said Nick Nickerson. “I don’t know what’s he got in his conscious to treat people like that.”

Advocates say human trafficking happens more than we think.

“Human trafficking takes place under our noses and the victims, because of the nature of the crime, they don’t report,” said Sandra Lyth, CEO of the Intercultural Advocacy Institute. “What we have found is that when some victims really believe that they’re going to die, if they don’t get out of here, that’s when the trafficking comes to light because that’s when they’ll report.”

Bradley Jr. is expected in court for another hearing Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES