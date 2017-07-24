City of Lake Wales looking for owner of dog buried in park

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Lake Wales is looking for the owner of a dog buried at Lake Wailes Park.
“While we are sorry for your loss, this was not appropriate,” the city posted to their Facebook page on Monday.
The grave needs to be removed before Wednesday or the city plans to remove it.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Snooty, oldest known manatee in captivity, dies at 69 in heartbreaking accident
- Largo woman’s apartment mistakenly cleaned out, precious memories now in trash
- Spokesman: Florida deputy fired after taking naked photos on duty
- Man throws large objects from 30-story building into traffic on busy Florida road
- Contest winner disqualified over pro-Trump Instagram post
- Florida’s 2017 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: What to Know
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.