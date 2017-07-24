Salud! It’s National Tequila Day

TAMPA (WFLA) — Grab some salt and lime because it’s National Tequila Day.
National Tequila Day celebrates the distilled alcoholic beverage made from the blue agave plant, which is also the main alcohol used in a margarita.
The plant only grows in the rich and sandy soil of Mexico at altitudes higher than 1,500 meters.
To make tequila, the heart of the plant is removed and heated to extract sap. The sap is fermented and distilled into tequila.
According to history, the Aztecs created fermented beverages from the agave plant prior to the arrival of the Spaniards in 1521.
National Tequila Day began to emerge around the late 1990s and now July 24 is dubbed the official holiday of tequila.
You can use tequila in some of your favorite recipes like:
- Citrus and tequila infused cupcakes
- Tequila glazed chicken
- Barbecued tequila and lime pork spareribs
