White-bearded Texan wins Hemingway Look-Alike Contest in Florida Keys

Published:
In this Saturday, July 22, 2017 photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Richard Filip, center, gets congratulatory smooches from Charlie Boice, left, and Dave Hemingway, right, after winning the 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. Boice was the 2015 winner and Dave Hemingway, no relation to Ernest Hemingway, won in 2016. Ernest Hemingway lived in Key West during the 1930s and the competition was a part of the island city's annual Hemingway Days festival that ends Sunday, July 23. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A white-bearded Texan has won the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest in Key West, where Ernest Hemingway lived during the 1930s.

Retired real estate franchise owner Richard Filip of Fayetteville, Texas, prevailed Saturday night at Sloppy Joe’s Bar, a longtime Hemingway hangout.

The 71-year-old winner piloted a replica of Hemingway’s fishing boat Pilar from Miami to Key West before competing and said he shares the author’s fondness for fishing, hunting and boating.

Michael Groover of Savannah, Georgia, husband of Paula Deen, finished in the top five as the celebrity chef watched from the audience.

Judged by former winners, the contest attracted 153 entrants and highlighted the annual Hemingway Days festival honoring the author’s literary legacy and vigorous Key West lifestyle. The festival ends Sunday evening with a reception at the Hemingway museum.

