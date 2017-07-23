PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer crashes in Tampa expected to delay traffic on I-275

Photo courtesy Florida Highway Patrol.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol says drivers should expect delays on I-275 in Tampa Sunday morning after two separate tractor-trailer crashes.

Troopers say the first happened just before 8 a.m. near milepost 44. A tractor-trailer headed north jackknifed and shut down all but one lane.

Not long after, a tractor-trailer headed south near milepost 45 hit a concrete barrier wall. That crash also closed all but one lane.

FHP is at the scene and waiting for two trucks to clear the road.

Tractor-trailers crash on I-275 in Tampa

