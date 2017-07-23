Snooty, world’s oldest known manatee, dies at age 69

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The South Florida Museum says Snooty, the world’s oldest known manatee, has died just one day after celebrating his 69th birthday.

The museum made the devastating announcement Sunday afternoon on Facebook. News Channel 8 confirmed the news with a museum spokesperson.

According to the post, Snooty’s death was accidental. The circumstances are being investigated.

The beloved manatee celebrated his record-breaking birthday this weekend. Snooty was born in Miami and has never lived in the wild.

Snooty is listed as the World’s Oldest Manatee in Captivity in the Guinness World Records 2017 Edition.

