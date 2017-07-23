PHOTOS: Truck bursts into flames at intersection in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Haines City Fire Department responded to a truck that burst into flames on Saturday.
The fire happened at the intersection of Lucerne Park Road and Highway 27.
Responding firefighters say they found heavy flames in the engine compartment.
Thankfully, the crews were able to put the fire out.
