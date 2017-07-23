Man throws large objects into traffic from 30-story building, shuts down busy Florida road

Published:

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) – A busy South Florida road was closed for hours when police say a man climbed atop a high-rise building under construction and began throwing debris into traffic.

Hollywood Police said the unidentified man climbed inside a crane before dawn Sunday morning and tossed screws, 100-pound weights and buckets from the 30-story building. Witnesses heard screaming coming from the area and called police.

Authorities said the shirtless man eventually made his way to the roof of the building, ignoring officers’ requests to come down. Traffic in the area was shut down for hours.

The man eventually climbed down around 1:40 p.m. and was taken into police custody. No other details were released.

