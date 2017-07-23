Kayaker hospitalized after lightning strike in Volusia County

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A 31-year-old kayaker has been struck by lightning and was rushed to the hospital.
Flagler County Fire Chief Don Petito said the victim was standing in a shallow area of the Intracoastal Saturday night when a bolt of lightning struck nearby. She was injured by the electric shock.
He said paramedics found her alert and conscious. Her name was not released.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports she was taken to the hospital but her condition was not known.
