Former Bucs player hosts baby shower for 40 military moms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With the stresses of deployment and family far from home, military moms-to-be rarely get the opportunity to be showered by their families before they give birth.

Growing up as a military kid, former Bucs player Vincent Jackson knows this all too well. A few years ago, through his foundation, Jackson in Action 83, he and his wife Lindsey started hosting baby showers for dozens of area military moms.

“They’re embracing a new journey, a new chapter in their life. so for us to help them on that first step and start out on the right foot, it’s a blessing to be able to do that,” said Jackson.

Forty expecting mothers or women who recently gave birth were invited to the fourth annual Military Moms Baby Shower at the Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club Sunday. Attendees were either active military members or spouses of active military members stationed at MacDill or the local Coast Guard air station.

The women went home with $90,000 in gifts and raffles and were given the chance to find a support network and possibly even future play dates.

