Deputies search for missing, endangered man, 19

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered 19-year-old man.
Taiwan Crews went missing from a group home on Seffner home Sunday morning at 11:25 am.
Witnesses say Crews walked out of the home through a gate and headed southbound down Stark Road.
Staff spent 35 minutes searching for Crews, but were unsuccessful and decided to contact law enforcement.
Crews is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’07” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, a gray polo shirt, black dressed pants and black slide sandals.
Investigators say Crews has the mental capacity of a five-year-old and was court ordered to stay at the home.
No further details were released.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Snooty, world’s oldest known manatee, dies at age 69 in ‘heartbreaking accident’
- 8 people found dead in truck in ‘human trafficking crime’
- PHOTOS: Gator seen crossing road in Lakeland captured days later
- Actor John Heard, of ‘Home Alone’ movies, dies at 72
- Family of missing Florida teen fisherman sues other boy’s family
- VIDEO: Starbucks customer takes on armed robber
- A weird Florida mystery: Frozen pork falling from the sky
- 8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | July 21-23