Deputies search for missing, endangered man, 19

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered 19-year-old man.

Taiwan Crews went missing from a group home on Seffner home Sunday morning at 11:25 am.

Witnesses say Crews walked out of the home through a gate and headed southbound down Stark Road.

Staff spent 35 minutes searching for Crews, but were unsuccessful and decided to contact law enforcement.

Crews is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’07” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, a gray polo shirt, black dressed pants and black slide sandals.

Investigators say Crews has the mental capacity of a five-year-old and was court ordered to stay at the home.

No further details were released.

