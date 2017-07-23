60 stung by jellyfish on Florida beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Dozens of beachgoers have been stung by jellyfish along a central Florida beach.
Volusia County beach safety officers said they treated around 60 people with a vinegar mixture on Saturday.
Hazardous rip current and lightning storms have made for dangerous beach conditions in the area. Officials told the Orlando Sentinel they also rescued 27 people out of the water.
