1 dead after rollover crash in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed in a single-car crash early Sunday morning in Tampa.

Deputies say 24-year-old Taylor McGarr was driving east on West Waters Avenue approaching Pinehurst Drive around 2:50 a.m. when the crash happened.

According to the sheriff’s office, McGarr lost control of the Toyota Corolla he was driving and started to spin.

The car hit the median curb and then a pine tree. Deputies say the force of the impact uprooted the tree and caused the car to roll over onto its roof.

Investigators say McGarr was not restrained, and was ejected during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

