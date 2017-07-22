Virtual line technology at Volcano Bay causing long waits

Published:
Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Visitors to Universal Orlando’s new Volcano Bay waterpark are unhappy with the virtual line technology nearly two months after the park’s opening.

Universal Orlando spokesman Tom Schroder acknowledged Thursday that they have heard several park visitors who are frustrated with the TapuTapu bracelets because they can only tap into one ride at a time.

Waits can be as long as three hours. Visitors are left to spend much of their day on one of the two river experiences or on the beach while maybe getting to experience just two or three of the major attractions.

Universal opened its state-of-the-art, 16-slide theme park on May 25. The daily admission price is $67.

