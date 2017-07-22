VIDEO: Queena, survivor of Bloomingdale attack, visits CMA’s Winter and Hope

CLEARWATER, Florida – Dreams came true for a young Tampa Bay survivor of a brutal attack.

Over the years, the success story of Queena’s survival has inspired people all over the world. And today, in turn, two Bay Area favorites have inspired her.

There’s no doubt there’s nothing quite like the power of touch, of bonding— of belonging. No one seems to teach this lesson better than a duo of sweet dolphins who, themselves, have faced tremendous challenges in life.

Like Queena, the pair has learned to live all over again.

Winter and Hope are the stars of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. The dolphins deliver powerful daily doses of positivity, and this inspirational young woman has fallen in love with both of them. Winter was rescued in 2005 from a crab trap rope entanglement. Her journey inspired the movie Dolphin Tale, and her friendship with Hope, who was orphaned in 2010, inspired the movie Dolphin Tale 2.

Her family tells us that Queena has faced a similar path as these gentle creatures.

“Winter is her absolute that inspires her to continue her therapy,” Queena’s cousin told us.

For this young woman, the connection with Winter and Hope was instant. Queena felt their energy, says her family. She knew that there was inspiration coming from these instinctual animals.

And, while Queena’s life has been not been quite what her family and friends expected, this young lady has persevered in therapy.

“Oh gosh, it’s such a happy feeling. You get all the feels of everything. Whenever the community sees her, the community lights up and smiles, and feels for her, that’s what we love from the community,” says her cousin.

As Queena enjoyed her visit at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, she also came face to face, in a surprise meeting, with her favorite star from her favorite movie, Dolphin Tale.

Nathan Gamble, who played Sawyer, told us, he was thrilled to see Queena. “This is what Winter is for, to shine some light into dark stories. Winter inspires so many people, and I’m glad he got to inspire Queena today.”

