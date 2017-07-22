VIDEO: Snooty, the world’s oldest known manatee, celebrates 69th birthday in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA/SNN) – Tampa Bay’s beloved manatee Snooty celebrated his record-breaking birthday this weekend at the South Florida Museum in Bradenton on Saturday.

Snooty holds the distinction of being the oldest known manatee on record.  He is listed as the World’s Oldest Manatee in Captivity in the Guinness World Records 2017 Edition.

Snooty, who has never lived in the wild, was born 69 years ago in Miami and now lives at the South Florida Museum where he spends his days swimming with his manatee friends and eating tons and tons of lettuce.

The museum says Snooty likely lives longer than other manatees because he’s in a climate controlled setting and does not have to deal with boat strikes, or other things that affect manatees in the wild, most of which only live to be age 40 at most.

“He’s totally dependent on humans here at the South Florida Museum, we made a commitment in 1949 to care for Snooty for his life span. That’s been much longer than anyone at the time thought it would be but at 69 years old, we’re still honoring that commitment and taking care of him everyday,” said Jessica Schubick of the South Florida Museum.

The annual event Saturday was held to honor the famous manatee and promote wildlife awareness.

