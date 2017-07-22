Report: Pro cricket may come to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Orlando already has a professional basketball team, and two pro soccer teams.
Now, it may get a professional cricket team.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that a sports-venture firm is exploring launching a cricket league with Orlando among the initial teams. Other locations being considered for teams are in Washington, New York, Georgia, Texas, Illinois and California.
David Demarest, who heads the search team for the real estate firm that is scouting sites for stadiums, says he is hoping to secure a site in Orlando within the next six months.
Peter Jolly, president of an organization that promotes cricket in Florida, says it makes sense to have a cricket team in Orlando, where it could tap fans visiting from around the world.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- ‘The Little Couple’ star discusses new position at John’s Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
- Linkin Park cancels tour after death of frontman, band was to play in Tampa
- Ex-middle school principal stole thousands from Lakeland schools, deputies say
- VIDEO: Man almost hit baby while livestreaming joyride from Clearwater Beach to Caladesi Island
- Police: Video shows Florida teens watching, laughing as man drowns
- J. Simpson could move to St. Pete after release from prison
- ‘Hater Map’ shows what each state hates most
- 8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | July 21-23