PHOTOS: Gator seen crossing road in Lakeland captured days later

Josh Borem

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The gator caught on video slithering across a Lakeland road Tuesday was captured by authorities four days later, according to city officials.

Trappers spent days looking for the aggressive gator who was seen in the video darting out into the road and slowing down traffic in both directions.

“I rolled my window down it was hissing really loud, opening his mouth, and launching at the car. We’re trying to get across the street but he was lunging at the car,” said Sherese Walker, whose daughter recorded the video.

The gator appears to start walking across the road. Then it hesitates and walks across the median and eventually crosses the road, dodging vehicles.

Once it’s on the other side, it disappears into the woods.

Walker shared the video on the Lakeland Police Department Facebook page with the comment, “If anyone walks on Sleepy Hill, be careful.”

Josh Borem shared photos of this morning’s capture with News Channel 8. You can check out the photos below.

Trappers capture gator in Lakeland

