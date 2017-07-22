Pence to speak at, Kasich to skip Ohio GOP’s annual dinner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will address the Ohio Republican Party’s annual dinner in Columbus.

Pence is the featured speaker Saturday at the annual fundraising event being held at Ohio State University.

It’s Pence’s second visit to the battleground state in less than a month. He traveled to Cleveland on June 28 to tour a manufacturing facility.

Pence recently sparred with Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) over their differences on federal health care legislation. Kasich doesn’t plan to attend the dinner, citing a family obligation, but is scheduled to attend a pre-dinner reception.

Allies of President Donald Trump took over Ohio’s state GOP from Kasich supporters after Trump won the White House.

