Pasco County crash leaves 1 dead

By Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 24-year-old woman was killed in a one-car crash early Saturday morning in Pasco County.

Florida Highway Patrol officers say Vanessa Lobo of Spring Hill was headed south on US Route 41 near Ensemble Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. when she went off the road for an unknown reason.

Troopers say she left the southbound lane, crossed over the northbound lane and then hit a tree on the side of the road.

Lobo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say alcohol was not a factor. Lobo was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s