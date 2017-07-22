Pasco County crash leaves 1 dead

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 24-year-old woman was killed in a one-car crash early Saturday morning in Pasco County.

Florida Highway Patrol officers say Vanessa Lobo of Spring Hill was headed south on US Route 41 near Ensemble Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. when she went off the road for an unknown reason.

Troopers say she left the southbound lane, crossed over the northbound lane and then hit a tree on the side of the road.

Lobo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say alcohol was not a factor. Lobo was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES