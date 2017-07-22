Actor John Heard, of ‘Home Alone’ movies, dies at 72

NEW YORK (AP) – Actor John Heard, best known for playing the father in the “Home Alone” movie series, has died. He was 72.
His death was confirmed by the Santa Clara Medical Examiner’s office in California on Saturday. TMZ reported that Heard, who lived in southern California, was found at a Palo Alto, California, hotel where he was recovering from back surgery.
Heard played Peter McCallister, the father of Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, in “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”
He earned an Emmy nomination for a guest role as a corrupt police detective in “The Sopranos.” Heard also played Tom Hanks’ rival in the movie “Big.”
He was briefly married to fellow actor Margot Kidder.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- ‘The Little Couple’ star discusses new position at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
- Linkin Park cancels tour after death of frontman, band was to play in Tampa
- Ex-middle school principal stole thousands from Lakeland schools, deputies say
- VIDEO: Man almost hit baby while livestreaming joyride from Clearwater Beach to Caladesi Island
- Police: Video shows Florida teens watching, laughing as man drowns
- J. Simpson could move to St. Pete after release from prison
- ‘Hater Map’ shows what each state hates most
- 8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | July 21-23