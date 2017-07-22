Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office hosts football camp in memory of deputy, Super Bowl champ Solomon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of kids took to the gridiron in Tampa Saturday for an annual football camp, but they learned a lot more than just playing the game.

“It taught me about technique. It taught me discipline,” 15-year-old Elijah Seay said. “It’s about family, it’s about dreaming big, it’s about discipline, strength and love.”

The Freddie Solomon Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office youth football camp has now been around for more than 20 years.

Freddie was a University of Tampa graduate who went on to win two Superbowls.

He then came back to Tampa and worked with the sheriff’s office as a liaison for at-risk kids, acting as a mentor both on and off the field.

Freddie died of cancer in 2012 but his wife of 34 years, Dee Solomon, keeps his vision alive.

“They just need a chance, they just need an opportunity,” she said. “We’re going to keep it going for him, for us and for the kids.”

“It’s about the kids,” said Coach C.J. Simmons. “It’s not about the skill of the kids. It’s just strictly for the kids and the love of the game.”

But it wasn’t just the kids who Freddie left an impression on.

“As long as I could do, I’m going to come out to these camps and help out, do what I can,” said Deputy Kevin Seay. “That’s a promise that I made to him.”

The first camp had about 20 participants. This year, 75 kids participated. Organizers hope it will be even bigger and better next year.

