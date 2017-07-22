VIDEO: Florida couple claims officers said they’d have to be strip-searched to visit son in prison

EAST PALATKA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Gainesville couple’s recent visit to a correctional facility was cut short when they were told they’d have to be strip-searched by officers, according to Action News Jax.

Gomer and Jan Koon told the local affiliate they drove an hour from their home to the Putnam Correctional Institute to visit their 44-year-old son Michael Gahwiler.

“When you’re only getting even once a month he’s just overwhelmed to see us you know.”

The Koons say they typically get wanded or patted down at the entrance due to their metal surgical implants—both Gomer and Jan have had complete knee replacements—but this time, the couple says an officer said they’d have to be strip-searched.

“[The officer] just handed us this piece of paper and I read and I said, ‘A strip search!’ I said, ‘We’ve never had to do this before,’” Jan Koon said.

Gomer said he tried showing the officer a medical card to prove he had a surgical implant, but that didn’t work and the couple decided to leave. The Koons sent a letter explaining the incident to the news station, the Florida Department of Corrections and the governor’s office.

A spokesperson for Florida Department of Corrections told Action News Jax they are looking into the incident and that the “decision to perform an unclothed search is made by the duty warden. Before a duty warden was consulted in this incident, the officer initiated consent of the search. The action taken by the officer was not appropriate and is being reviewed for disciplinary action.”

Jan Koons said she wants an apology from the lieutenant.

