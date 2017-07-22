Fatal crash shuts down part of I-75 in North Port

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash in North Port on I-75, according to troopers.
It happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 173.
We’ve learned one person has sustained fatal injuries and one vehicle is on fire. It’s unclear at this time how many others are injured.
The FHP says traffic is backed up and all southbound lanes are closed at this time. Motorists traveling southbound are advised to seek alternate routes.
Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this developing story.
