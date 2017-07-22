Deputies: Car reported stolen from Tampa area involved in Lake County shooting

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Deputies say a car reported stolen from the Tampa area was involved in a double shooting that left a man dead in Lake County.

Deputies were called to a location in Mount Dora around 2:30 Saturday morning. Two men drove there after they were shot, at a location detectives are trying to identify. The two victims were in a dark gray VW that had damage from bullets.

Deputies say the shooting appears to have stemmed from a party at the Mieluz Grand Hall banquet center.

“We believe this is connected to a large rave party that occurred overnight, nearby in the city of Mount Dora,” Lake County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Sgt. Jim Vachon said. “We believe that was attended by up to 1,000 people, mostly from surrounding counties such as Orange County.”

The driver of the car, 21-year-old Steven Charlostin of Orlando, was found dead.

The other victim was found in a nearby residential area and was taken to a local hospital. His condition and name have not been released.

“At some point, we believe some kind of violence occurred at or near that rave party. It spilled out over here,” Sgt. Vachon said. “The driver was shot through the car, so we believe he was shot somewhere else and this is just where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.”

Deputies say the car was reported stolen from the Tampa area.

“We want to reassure residents that we don’t believe this was a localized event as in we believe this spilled over from out of the county,” Sgt. Vachon said.

Facebook posts promoting the live music event showed bus service was being provided from Orlando.

Hours earlier, a Mount Dora Walmart parking lot was the scene of another shooting that sent two people to the hospital. Police say the two shootings are not related.

