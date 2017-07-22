Dad of missing Florida teen fisherman denies negligence

Perry Cohen, left, and Austin Stephanos. Photos via the U.S. Coast Guard.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – The father of a teenager who disappeared with his friend while boating in the Atlantic Ocean filed is refuting a lawsuit that alleges he should have prevented the boys from taking an ill-equipped boat out to sea.

The mother of Perry Cohen filed the suit Friday against the family of Austin Stephanos. Both boys were 14 when they disappeared in 2015, launching a massive search. They were never found.

Pamela Cohen alleges Austin’s mother, his father William Blu Stephanos and grandfather should have stopped the boys and equipped the boat with a radio and other safety equipment.

Stephanos’ attorney says he was not negligent and searched for the boys by boat and helicopter.

Attorney Michael Pike told the Palm Beach Post his client didn’t know the boys’ plans and that his son was in his mother’s custody. The two have been divorced for many years.

