Boat slips off trailer, crashes into SUV on I-75 in Hillsborough Co.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A boat slipped off a trailer and crashed into the SUV that was towing it on I-75 in Seffner early Saturday night.

Around 7 pm, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 12.

Troopers say Man Thihn Le, 53, of Orlando was towing a 28-foot boat, as he was traveling eastbound on I-4 in the outside lane near Mango Road.

Le was passing the weight station when the trailer, attached to his 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe, began to fishtail, causing Le to lose control of his vehicle. After his vehicle veered into another lane, Le’s boat moved forward and crashed into the back of his vehicle, causing the vehicle to enter the shoulder and hit a concrete barrier wall. Neither Le nor his two passengers were injured.

The impact sent the boat over the barrier wall. It came to a final rest in the weight station entrance ramp, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The ramp was shut down until 8:39 pm.

No further details are available at this time.

