18 tigers cool off in pools at North Carolina facility

PITTSBORO, NC (WFLA/NBC) – People aren’t the only ones headed to the pool to cool down in North Carolina.

A tub full of cool water is just what the tigers ordered at the Carolina Tiger Rescue Facility, where the heat index hit 104 degrees on Friday.

The staff provided tubs of water and sprayed down their 18 tigers to make sure they didn’t get overheated.

The staff said on hot days, they have to constantly monitor the tigers for signs of heat stress.

