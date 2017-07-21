Waterspout spotted off Indian Rocks Beach

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Beach-goers spotted a waterspout in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday.

Two News Channel 8 viewers sent us photos of the waterspout off Indian Shores Beach near 20th Avenue.

It was seen before noon and appeared to be about 10 miles offshore. It appeared to be part of a storm cell off the coast.

Waterspouts are certainly not uncommon to the Tampa Bay area, but the current weather pattern over the Florida Peninsula usually leads to a higher chance of waterspouts forming.

“Winds have been very light and onshore for the past few days which has lead to morning showers and storms off Florida’s West Coast. It’s no surprise to see an uptick in viewer reports of spouts,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth.

A waterspout was last reported June 28 near Hudson.

