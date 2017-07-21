VIDEO: ‘The Little Couple’ star Dr. Jen Arnold joins staff at All Children’s Hospital

Published:
Johns Hopkins' All Children's Hospital

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) —  St. Pete native Dr. Jen Arnold was welcomed to the Johns Hopkins’ All Children’s Hospital on Friday with open arms.

The pediatric expert and star of the reality show The Little Couple, is now officially the new director of the hospital’s simulation center.

Dr. Arnold will also be teaching part-time as an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University.

The reality star was born at St. Anthony’s Hospital and spent time as a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit at All Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Arnold stars alongside her husband in TLC’s “The Little Couple.” The series follows her life as a doctor diagnosed with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia, a rare disorder of bone growth that results in shortened grown and orthopedic complications.

The Arnolds moved back to her hometown from Houston, where Dr. Jen spent nearly a decade as the medical director of simulation at Texas Children’s Hospital. She called the opportunity a perfect fit for her and her family, and said she was excited to move back home.

Dr. Jen Arnold joins All Children’s Hospital

 

