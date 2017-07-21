Tree limb crushes car in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver headed down Success Avenue in Lakeland narrowly escaped injury when a large tree limb fell on top of her vehicle.

Lakeland police say Karen Barron was traveling northbound, approaching the intersection of Lake Morton Drive when all of the sudden, a tree limb measuring 12 inches in diameter, came crashing down on top of her hood.

Fortunately, Barron was not injured, but she was transported to Lakeland Regional Health to be checked out. Her 2014 Dodge Challenger, however, was badly dented, and the limb knocked over a portion of a brick wall on a neighboring property, causing $750 worth of damage to the wall. Deputies say the roadway was closed for three hours.

Investigators said the limb was attached to a 300-year-old tree, but reports show it hadn’t shown any signs of decay or damage, and no one could have predicted it would fall.

