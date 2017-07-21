‘The Little Couple’ star discusses new position at John’s Hopkins All Children’s Hospital

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Spend five minutes with Dr. Jennifer Arnold and your day will get exponentially better. Guaranteed. 

Dr. Arnold is one of the happiest people you’ll ever meet and she describes herself in a very unique, joyful way.

Amidst contagious laughter and a warm smile, she told News Channel 8, “I’m going to say geek. I’m a geek. I’m a geek at heart.”

It’s easy to see why so many people have fallen in love with this reality star from the hit show, “The Little Couple.” She is, indeed, the real deal.

As she describes a typical day at her new job, the smile never leaves her face.

Dr. Arnold is the new medical director at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital for the Simulation Center. She is so excited about her work helping to train and fine-tune the skills of hospital staff.

“Every day I come in, I’m happy and excited. I’m thrilled. The people here are so wonderful,” Dr. Arnold said.

For this 43-year-old physician, her new job in St. Petersburg is a return to her roots. She was born at John’s Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and studied to be a physician at the very school that now bears the hospital’s name.

The Tampa Bay area is also where the love of her life became her husband. They were married on the beach.

This new job, new city and big move with her family makes this stage of her career a dream come true.

“It’s a homecoming for me on so many levels,” Dr. Arnold said. “Not only was I born here and spent vacations here, this place is important to our family.”

Her professional life aside, Dr. Arnold tells us what truly brings her immense joy is being a wife and a mother of two. She and her husband Bill adopted their two children, Will and Zoe, and her face lights up as she talks about them, as well as the joys and challenges of parenting.

She dissolves into giggles when she describes what it’s like seeing her life play out on television.

“Definitely weird. I actually don’t enjoy watching it, other than to make sure we didn’t do anything embarrassing on TV,” she said.

For this reality star, real life is the real draw. That’s what makes her so appealing.

Nine years after her hit show first started, the audience certainly agrees. She tells us that it was a tough decision to do the show when the idea was first brought up to her and her husband. It took producers a year to convince them.

The only reason they did it?

They tell us they wanted to educate the public about little people and decrease the stigma.

“I can’t believe I’m here. It’s wonderful!” Dr. Arnold said.

