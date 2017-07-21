Suspicious device found inside car at St. Petersburg McDonald’s

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police discovered a suspicious device inside a car in a McDonald’s parking lot Friday night.

The device was found in the lot at 66th Street and Tyrone Boulevard.

In an abundance of caution, officers have shut down the intersection (Tyrone, 22nd Avenue North and 66th Street.)

The Tampa Bomb Squad has been called to assist.

