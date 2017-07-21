St. Pete police searching for murder suspect with ‘shooter’ tattoo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are searching for a homicide suspect wanted in a murder that occurred at Crabb Paradise Hall.
Jerry Peterson, 32, is wanted in the murder of Lamant Lisbon on July 5.
Police have a second degree murder warrant for his arrest.
It is believed Peterson and the victim had an altercation that led to the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding the case, who wants to remain anonymous and eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or go online.
