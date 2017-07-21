Sarasota doctor arrested for practicing without a license

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Today, Sarasota police will reveal more details about a doctor accused of practicing without a license and making patients pay $32,000 for an experimental cancer treatment that they had to travel outside of the U.S. to receive.

Officers arrested Urologist Ronald Wheeler on a charge of practicing without a license.

Wheeler’s license had been revoked after years of complaints about his methods to treat prostate cancer.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Wheeler specialized in an experimental treatment called High-Intensity Focus Ultrasound to detect and treat prostate cancer.

Instead of using the standard approved practice of biopsies, which can be painful, he would use the experimental MRI machine to detect the cancer. He would then use highly focused ultrasound waves in a small area to generate heat, destroying the prostate tissue.

DOH says this procedure was not approved in the United States until October 2015. Yet prior to this, Dr Wheeler referred his patients to Mexico or the Caribbean so he could treat them. The cost would run around $32,000.

Patients found him on the internet and would fly from all over the country to meet him.

However, the DOH did receive complaints. One patient reportedly suffered severe complications with his urinary tract because of this procedure.

Despite the license revocation, the Sarasota Police Department says he was still practicing.

They will discuss this at an 11:30 a.m. press conference and also provide an undercover video.

