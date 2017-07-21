Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: July 10 to July 15

(WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed seven Tampa Bay eateries from July 10 to July 15, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.
Taco Bell 3880 at 1824 Gulf to Bay Blvd in Clearwater
July 12, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 16 violations
- An employee handled soiled equipment and then engaged in food preparation, handling clean equipment and touching unwrapped single-service items without washing their hands.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: one roach was found on the floor in the storage area with clean equipment and paper goods, seven roaches were on a sticky trap in the dry storage area under the employee table, one roach was on the wall by the ceiling dry storage area, one was on the wall by the prep line, three live roaches were behind the reach-in freezers and one was on the cook’s line.
- Roach excrement and droppings were found on an electric plug by the reach-in freezer in the back of the kitchen area.
- The ice chute on the self-service drink machine had buildup of a mold-like substance and slime.
- Dead roaches were found on the premises: 11 dead roaches were found on a sticky trap in the storage area under the employee table, one was under a soda bag, one was on the floor under the dry storage area, two were found on a sticky trap by the dry storage area and more than 30 were found behind the reach-in freezers.
- The wall in the dry storage area was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.
July 12, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 5 violations
Tan’s Chinese Restaurant at 432 Poinsettia Ave in Clearwater
July 11, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 16 violations
- Raw shrimp was stored over ready-to-eat cooked sauces.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. One live cockroach was on the wall behind the refrigerator, one was on the refrigerator, one was found in the door frame of the refrigerator, eight were found on a wood pallet next to the stand-up fridge, one was under the triple sink, one was found on the floor in front of the walk-in cooler, four were found on a wood step stool at the end of the line, two were found on the cook’s line under the two door refrigerator, one at the end of the cooks line by the fryer, and one live cockroach under the steam well on the bottom shelf.
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by five hard rodent droppings found on the conduit next to the stand-up refrigerator. Dry rodent droppings were also found on top of the refrigerator and on top of a smoker unit. Small dry cockroach droppings were found on the conduit above a 3-compartment sink.
- Dead roaches were found on the premises: ten dead roaches were found around the stand-up refrigerator, three were found under the cook’s line, seven were found behind a chest freezer and two dead cockroaches were found under a 3-compartment sink.
July 12, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 5 violations
Show Palace at 16128 US Hwy. 19 in Hudson
July 13, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 23 violations
- An employee handled soiled dishes and then handled clean dishes without washing their hands.
- Dead flies were found in the reach-in track.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: cut greens 51°F, cut greens 52°F, beats 42°F, dairy 44°F, macaroni salad 45°F, whipped cream 45°F, rice pudding 45°F, chocolate pudding 38°F, bread pudding 45°F and sauce 42°F.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: one live roach was found by the dry storage shelf, two were found at the back door, three were found behind the prep table, one was found in the dish room, two were found at the wait staff station, one was behind the cooking equipment, six were found by the clean dishes on the cook’s line, two were found under the warmer, one was on the screen, one was on the back door in the kitchen and three were under a sink in the kitchen.
- The self-service salad bar/buffet was lacking adequate sneeze-guards or other proper protection from contamination.
- The cutting boards were stained and soiled.
- Dead roaches were found on the premises: One dead roach was found in front of the Vulcan tilt skillet, one was on the wheel of the tilt skillet and two were found on the floor in the bar area.
July 14, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 4 violations
Sakura Japanese Restaurant at 787 3 St SW in Winter Haven
July 11, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 14 violations
- Fly sticky tape was hanging over the food/food preparation area in the kitchen.
- Grease was accumulated on the kitchen floor and under the cooking equipment.
- The interior of the microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.
- A wet wiping cloth was not stored in a sanitizing solution between uses.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 10-15 live roaches were observed on the side of the reach in freezer on the cook-line.
- There was an accumulation of a black/green mold-like substance around soda dispensing nozzles.
July 12, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 1 violation
Smokin Aces Steakhouse at 2509 N Park Rd in Plant City
July 11, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 5 violations
- There was a build-up of food debris, dust and dirt between equipment.
- Dead roaches were found on the premises: six dead roaches were found behind the upright reach-in freezer at the server station.
- The floor was soiled and has an accumulation of debris under the equipment in the kitchen and under the dish area.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 20-25 live roaches were found under a detergent container next to the dish machine and three roaches were behind a 3-compartment sink.
July 12, 2017: Restaurant reopened with no violations
Popeye’s at 8700 Ulmerton Road in Largo
July 11, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 11 violations
- The floor was covered with standing water in the cook’s line area.
- Floor drains/drain covers were heavily soiled. Floor drains were covered with grease in the cook’s line area and drive-thru area.
- There was an objectionable odor in restaurant coming from the drains.
- Four small flies were found in the kitchen area.
- 20 live ants were found in the dining room near a garbage can by the front door.
- Sewage/wastewater was backing up through floor drains. Dirty standing water was found on the floors. Drains in the drive-thru area were backing up and floor drains in the kitchen cook’s line were backing up.
- There was no soap provided at the handwashing sink in the men’s restroom.
July 12, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 2 violations
Golden Corral 2410 at 10050 Ulmerton Rd in Largo
July 12, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 24 violations
- There was a buildup of food and dirt under the buffet counters and on the floor.
- There was a build-up of grease on the floor near the fryers on the cook’s line in the kitchen.
- A dead rodent was found in the trash compactor area.
- Floor drain covers were heavily soiled in the dish area in the kitchen.
- Grease has accumulated on the kitchen floor under the cooking equipment behind the fryers.
- A Stop Sale Order was issued for six dented cans of cream of mushroom soup.
- Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen area: one fly was in the north wait station area, one fly was in the walk-in cooler, one fly was in the buffet salad station area, eight flies were in the self-service soda fountain area and 15 flies were near south door in the dining room.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: cut lettuce 70°F, deviled eggs 69°F, blue cheese 70°F and cubed ham 70°F. All of these items were found in the salad area of buffet with no date mark or time mark on the items.
- Five dead flies were found in the ice machine door area.
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Droppings too numerous to count were found in the buffet salad bar cabinet. Eight semi-soft droppings were found under the salad bar area, nine hard droppings were found on the floor under the buffet line salad dressings, two dry droppings were found under the fresh fruit area of the buffet, a quantity of rodent droppings that were too numerous to count rodent droppings were found under the steam table with rice and veggies, 11 dry rodent droppings were found under the crackers and soups buffet area, ten hard rodent droppings were found under a steam table, one semi-soft rodent dropping was found in the steam table area, seven unreachable rodent droppings were under a cabinet, two droppings were in the cabinet under the dessert buffet, six semi-soft rodent droppings were found in the garbage room near the mop sink, six hard droppings were found on the exterior delivery platform, and 24 semi-soft to hard rodent droppings were found on the fence in the dumpster area.
- An accumulation of a black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.
- An accumulation of a black/green mold-like substance was found around soda dispensing nozzles.
July 14, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 4 violations
The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from July 10, to July 15, 2017.
Pepe SS Latin Café at 8013 Citrus Park Town Center Mall in Tampa, 32 violations
- An employee handled soiled dishes and then handled clean dishes without washing their hands
- A Stop Sale Order was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse, this included: pork 49°F, sour cream 49°F, deviled crab 49°F, chicken 49°F, curry chicken 49°F and beans 49°F.
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food prepared onsite and held for more than 24 hours was not properly date marked, this included: chicken, curry chicken, beans, deviled crab and hot dogs.
New China at 3801 W. Gandy Blvd. Ste. E in Tampa, 30 violations
- An employee was touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: raw chicken 46°F, cooked shrimp 45°F, pork 45°F and bean sprouts 48°F.
- Stored food was not covered in the walk-in cooler.
Ginza Japanese Restaurant at 2215 Collier PKWY in Land O’ Lakes, 32 violations
- Raw fish was stored over or with ready-to-eat cooked food in the reach-in freezer.
- An accumulation of a black/green mold-like substance was found on the soda dispensing nozzles.
- The wall on the cook’s line was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.
Tony’s Pizzeria & Ristaurante at 422 Cleveland St 428 in Clearwater, 40 violations
- An accumulation of food debris/soil residue was found in the handwash sink area.
- The floor was soiled and had an accumulation of debris in the dishwashing and storage areas.
- Water was draining onto the floor from the ice machine.
Wok N Roll LLC at 2802 W. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa, 42 violations
- Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat food in the walk-in cooler.
- Egg crates were used to drain grease from food in the walk-in cooler.
- Grease has accumulated on the kitchen floor and under the cooking equipment.
Trinity Delights Restaurant at 4330 N. Nebraska Ave. in Tampa, 37 violations
- Live, small flying insects were found throughout the kitchen area.
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. There were approximately 40-50 rodent droppings under the steam table.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: raw chicken 60°F, cooked pork 61°F, cut cabbage 64°F and butter 69°F.
Arco Iris Restaurant at 3328 W. Columbus Ave. in Tampa, 43 violations
- Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen and front dining room area.
- Dead roaches were found on the premises: three were found on a sticky trap behind reach in cooler, one was under the prep table, three were in the AC unit closet and one was on a sticky trap in the back area.
- A dead rodent was found on a sticky trap in the back storage area.
Ker’s Wing House Bar & Grill at 6515 US HWY 19 in New Port Richey, 32 violations
- Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen area.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included cut tomatoes 51°F, cut lettuce 51°F, shredded cheddar mozzarella mix 51°F, coleslaw 51°F and buttermilk 51°F.
- An accumulation of a black/green, mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine
