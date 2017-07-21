Police: Video shows Florida teens watching, laughing as man drowns

WESH/AP Published: Updated:
Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 12.

COCOA, Fla. (AP) – Authorities in Brevard County say a group of teens watched and laughed as a man drowned in a retention pond last week.

Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 12.

Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old’s drowning on video.

The video was released by the state attorney’s office Thursday and audio was published by Florida Today.

The teens can be heard laughing at Dunn, telling him he’s going die and they weren’t going to help him.

Police identified and interviewed the five teens involved.

Cocoa Police Chief Mike Cataloupe calls their actions “utterly inhumane and cruel,” but says criminal charges won’t be filed because state law doesn’t require people give or call for help when someone’s in distress.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s