Ohio veteran can keep ducks to relieve PTSD, depression

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio veteran who sought to defy local law and keep pet ducks, that he says help relieve his post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, can now keep them.
The Coshocton Tribune reports the West Lafayette Village Council this week granted Darin Welker a variance to an ordinance prohibiting farm animals in the village, about 80 miles (128 kilometers) east of Columbus.
Welker was convicted in 2014 of a misdemeanor for violating the ban on farm animals. A state appeals court later upheld his conviction and the Ohio Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal.
Welker argued his six ducks have been therapeutic. He served in Iraq with the Army and was medically discharged from the Ohio National Guard. His doctor says the ducks have helped.
Welker declined to comment on the decision.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Baseball-themed gender reveal goes hilariously wrong when dad pitches
- Barista robot now remembers order based on facial recognition
- Deer breaks into taxidermy office to save stuffed friend
- VIDEO: It’s play time for Cincinnati Zoo’s hippo family
- Queso may be coming to Chipotle Mexican food chain
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.