National Parks raise lifetime senior pass prices 700 percent

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLFA/CNN) — Seniors will be paying about $70 more for their lifetime passes to national parks.
According to CNN, last year Congress passed legislation raising the price of a National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Senior Pass.
Lifetime senior passes used to cost $10, but starting next month they will be $80.
If you’re on a fixed budget, you can now get an annual senior pass. It will let you visit any park for one year, and it’s $20.
Four of those can then be used for a lifetime pass.
Seniors who already have lifetime passes don’t have to worry — they will still work.
