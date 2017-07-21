National Parks raise lifetime senior pass prices 700 percent

By Published:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLFA/CNN) — Seniors will be paying about $70 more for their lifetime passes to national parks.

According to CNN, last year Congress passed legislation raising the price of a National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Senior Pass.

Lifetime senior passes used to cost $10, but starting next month they will be $80.

If you’re on a fixed budget, you can now get an annual senior pass. It will let you visit any park for one year, and it’s $20.

Four of those can then be used for a lifetime pass.

Seniors who already have lifetime passes don’t have to worry — they will still work.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s