MOSI to close Aug. 14, reopen Nov. 18

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The MOSI as we know it will soon be gone, replaced by a new layout and new concept as the museum prepares for its move to downtown Tampa.

MOSI will be closing its doors on Monday, August 14, 2017. The museum will reopen with new, reconfigured concept and layout on Saturday, November 18 at its current location on Fowler Avenue.

This new concept will allow MOSI to transition to its new location in downtown Tampa.

The effort will be led by a transition task force that includes representatives from MOSI’s board, the Vinik Family Foundation and Hillsborough County staff.

The reconfigured museum will serve as a testing ground for fresh ideas that may be implemented in the new downtown facility, according to the MOSI website.

“This is the next step toward transitioning to a new world-class MOSI in Downtown Tampa,” said incoming MOSI Board Chair Robert Thomas, CEO of 2 Rivers Ranch. “We’re going to be asking for everyone’s ideas — we want them to dream and envision how their new science center will help Tampa Bay get ready for the challenges of the future.”

MOSI’s move to downtown Tampa should be complete in 2022.

