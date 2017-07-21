Man who livestreamed drunken joyride on Clearwater beach appears in court

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The man who recklessly drove on Clearwater Beach Thursday while live streaming on Facebook, went before a Pinellas Co. judge Friday.

The judge revoked Ryan Stiles bond on a previous arrest, where he was charged with resisting officers.

The 27-year-old from Clearwater is facing a number of new charges after a life-threatening joyride from Clearwater Beach to Caladesi Island Thursday evening.

Below is the list of charges the Clearwater Police Department has filed against him. He could face even more charges.

· Obstructing or resisting an officer without violence

· Threatening a public servant

· Driving while license is suspended (one prior)

· Criminal mischief

· Flee or elude (high speed/wanton disregard)

· Driving under the influence

· Leaving the scene of a crash involving property

· Reckless driving

Police say Stiles drove for nine minutes down the north side of the beach, running over chairs and umbrellas, narrowly missing a baby.

Cops chased Stiles the whole way and finally caught up with him when he got to Caladesi Island.

The entire escapade was live streamed on his Facebook page.

Many calls came into Clearwater Police Department from people who were watching the joyride on Facebook live. One person watching from California also called 911.

People on the beach were surprised and frightened to see the reckless driver on the beach.

Stiles was taken into custody at the north end of Caladesi Island. No one was injured in the incident.

Once at the police station, authorities say he took off his belt in a holding cell and started swinging it around. He ended up shattering a glass window, which he smirked about in court during his bond hearing.

Prosecutors said Stiles also threatened arresting officers.

He allegedly warned them to watch their backs, because he knows where they live and he would slit their throats.

Stiles remains behind bars on no bond.

