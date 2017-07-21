Man killed in Pasco accident after losing control of pickup truck

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was killed in an accident after losing control of his pickup truck in Pasco County Friday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Michael Prater, 38, of Brooksville, was traveling southbound on Bellamy Brothers Boulevard, approaching a curve at Bent Fork Road.

A second vehicle was traveling northbound on Bellamy Brothers Boulevard.

FHP said Prater lost control of his truck and entered the northbound lane and the path of the second vehicle. Prater collided with the second vehicle.

Prater was airlifted to an area hospital and later died of his injuries.

The driver of the second car suffered minor injuries and a passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

