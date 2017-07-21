Linkin Park cancels tour after death of frontman, band was to play in Tampa

(WFLA) – Linkin Park has officially cancelled their “One More Light” tour after the suicide of frontman Chester Bennington Thursday morning, according to Live Nation.

Live Nation made the announcement via Twitter Friday evening.

Linkin Park was scheduled to perform the “One More Light World Tour” in Tampa on Aug. 19. It was to be held at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Live Nation confirmed refunds will be available at the point of ticket purchase.

Bennington leaves behind six children.

