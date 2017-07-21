Linkin Park cancels tour after death of frontman, band was to play in Tampa

FILE - In this May 16, 2015 file photo, Chester Bennington, left, performs during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J. The Los Angeles County coroner says Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of rock, hip-hop and rap, has died in his home near Los Angeles. He was 41. Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

(WFLA) – Linkin Park has officially cancelled their “One More Light” tour after the suicide of frontman Chester Bennington Thursday morning, according to Live Nation.

Live Nation made the announcement via Twitter Friday evening.

Linkin Park was scheduled to perform the “One More Light World Tour” in Tampa on Aug. 19. It was to be held at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Live Nation confirmed refunds will be available at the point of ticket purchase.

Bennington leaves behind six children.

