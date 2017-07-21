Judge: Florida woman connected with law professor’s murder may keep mum on who’s paying legal fees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida woman accused of helping orchestrate the killing of a law school professor doesn’t have to disclose who’s paying for her private attorneys.
A judge issued the ruling Friday after a closed-door hearing with attorneys for Katherine Magbanua where they revealed to him the name of the “third party” paying for her defense.
Magbanua has pleaded not guilty. She faces a murder charge for her alleged role in the shooting of Daniel Markel. Police say a bitter divorce and family squabbles sparked the killing.
Markel was a Florida State University law professor and internationally known Toronto native.
Magbanua’s attorneys disclosed in open court that their fees are not being paid by the family of the professor’s ex-wife.
The judge also set a January trial date for Magbanua.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- VIDEO: Man almost hit baby while livestreaming joyride from Clearwater Beach to Caladesi Island
- O.J. Simpson could move to St. Pete after release from prison
- Police: Video shows Florida teens watching, laughing as man drowns
- Nevada parole board grants O.J. Simpson early release from prison
- Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dies at 41; No info yet on Tampa show
- Men accused of pelting Lakeland police lieutenant with eggs
- Mother of boy found dead on porch to remain in jail
- Florida’s 2017 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: What to Know
- Racist receipt? Waiter gets stiffed on tip, but that’s not worst part