Jeff Philbin from Masterchef

Join Jeff at his next viewing party: Wednesday July 26 7:30-9:30 at Fodder & Shine supporting “Success for Kids & Families”.  With 100% of what is raised going to the community organization.

Grouper En Croute

Ingredients

  • Grouper en Croute
    • Grouper filet
    • Seasoned panko bread crumbs
    • 1/3 cup Italian seasoning
    • 1/3 cup Grated cheese
    • 1/4 TSP. Salt
    • 1/8 TSP. Pepper
    • 2 Eggs
    • 1 cup Flour
    • 4 TBS. Olive Oil
  • Toasted Garbanzo, Pearl Onion & Chorizo Ragu
    • 8 oz. Garbanzo beans
    • 1/4 cup Pearl onions
    • 1/8 cup Chorizo sausage
    • 2 TBS. Olive oil
    • 1/2 TBS. Garlic
    • 1/4 TSP Salt
    • 1/8 TSP Pepper
  • Leek & Watercress Pistou
    • 1 cup Leeks
    • 1 cup Watercress
    • 2 cloves garlic
    • 1/4 cup cherry tomatoes
    • 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
    • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
    • 1/2 cup freshly grated Pecorino cheese
  • Roasted Purple Fingerling Potatoes
    • Purple Fingerling Potatoes
    • 1/8 cup Italian seasoning
    • 1/8 TSP Cayenne pepper
    • 1/4 TSP Paprika
    • 2 TBS Olive Oil
    • 1/4 TSP Salt
    • 1/8 TSP Pepper

Instructions

  • Grouper En Croute
    • Beat egg in a shallow bowl and set aside
    • In a shallow bowl combine breading ingredients
    • One at a time dip one side of the fillet in flour, then egg, shake off excess and dip egg battered side into breading
    • Fry breaded side first into pan with hot oil
    • Flip, and sear other side
    • Leave to Rest
  • Toasted Garbanzo, Pearl Onion & Chorizo Ragu
    • Add diced chorizo to pan with olive oil, render
    • Add Garbanzo beans to pan, toss.
    • Add pear onions to pan, toss
    • Add garlic, salt, pepper
    • Set aside to rest on a paper toweled plate
  • Leek & Watercress Pistou
    • In a large mortar, pound the garlic with the salt to a paste.
    • Add the leeks & watercress by the handful and grind the leaves against the side of the mortar until almost smooth.
    • Stir in the tomatoes, then gradually stir in the olive oil until it’s incorporated.
    • Stir in the cheese and refrigerate until ready to serve.
  • Roasted Purple Fingerling Potatoes
    • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F
    • Slice the potatoes to make small disks
    • Place potatoes in a large roasting pan and toss with olive oil, cayenne pepper, paprika, Italian season, salt, and pepper, until evenly coated. Spread out potatoes in a single layer.
    • Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve immediately.

 

Punch list

  • Grouper En Croute
    • Frying pan
    • Spatula
    • Tongs
  • Toasted Garbanzo, Pearl Onion & Chorizo Ragu
    • Frying pan
    • Slotted spoon
  • Leek & Watercress Pistou
    • Mortar & pestle
    • Black salsa bowl
  • Roasted Purple Fingerling Potatoes
  • Roasting sheet
    • Slate Platter
    • 3 forks
    • 3 knives
    • Cloth Napkins
    • Towels

