Jeff Philbin from Masterchef

Grouper En Croute
Ingredients
- Grouper en Croute
- Grouper filet
- Seasoned panko bread crumbs
- 1/3 cup Italian seasoning
- 1/3 cup Grated cheese
- 1/4 TSP. Salt
- 1/8 TSP. Pepper
- 2 Eggs
- 1 cup Flour
- 4 TBS. Olive Oil
- Toasted Garbanzo, Pearl Onion & Chorizo Ragu
- 8 oz. Garbanzo beans
- 1/4 cup Pearl onions
- 1/8 cup Chorizo sausage
- 2 TBS. Olive oil
- 1/2 TBS. Garlic
- 1/4 TSP Salt
- 1/8 TSP Pepper
- Leek & Watercress Pistou
- 1 cup Leeks
- 1 cup Watercress
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1/4 cup cherry tomatoes
- 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1/2 cup freshly grated Pecorino cheese
- Roasted Purple Fingerling Potatoes
- Purple Fingerling Potatoes
- 1/8 cup Italian seasoning
- 1/8 TSP Cayenne pepper
- 1/4 TSP Paprika
- 2 TBS Olive Oil
- 1/4 TSP Salt
- 1/8 TSP Pepper
Instructions
- Grouper En Croute
- Beat egg in a shallow bowl and set aside
- In a shallow bowl combine breading ingredients
- One at a time dip one side of the fillet in flour, then egg, shake off excess and dip egg battered side into breading
- Fry breaded side first into pan with hot oil
- Flip, and sear other side
- Leave to Rest
- Toasted Garbanzo, Pearl Onion & Chorizo Ragu
- Add diced chorizo to pan with olive oil, render
- Add Garbanzo beans to pan, toss.
- Add pear onions to pan, toss
- Add garlic, salt, pepper
- Set aside to rest on a paper toweled plate
- Leek & Watercress Pistou
- In a large mortar, pound the garlic with the salt to a paste.
- Add the leeks & watercress by the handful and grind the leaves against the side of the mortar until almost smooth.
- Stir in the tomatoes, then gradually stir in the olive oil until it’s incorporated.
- Stir in the cheese and refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Roasted Purple Fingerling Potatoes
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees F
- Slice the potatoes to make small disks
- Place potatoes in a large roasting pan and toss with olive oil, cayenne pepper, paprika, Italian season, salt, and pepper, until evenly coated. Spread out potatoes in a single layer.
- Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve immediately.
Punch list
- Grouper En Croute
- Frying pan
- Spatula
- Tongs
- Toasted Garbanzo, Pearl Onion & Chorizo Ragu
- Frying pan
- Slotted spoon
- Leek & Watercress Pistou
- Mortar & pestle
- Black salsa bowl
- Roasted Purple Fingerling Potatoes
- Roasting sheet
- Slate Platter
- 3 forks
- 3 knives
- Cloth Napkins
- Towels