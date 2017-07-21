Jeff Philbin from Masterchef

Join Jeff at his next viewing party: Wednesday July 26 7:30-9:30 at Fodder & Shine supporting “Success for Kids & Families”. With 100% of what is raised going to the community organization.

Grouper En Croute

Ingredients

Grouper en Croute Grouper filet Seasoned panko bread crumbs 1/3 cup Italian seasoning 1/3 cup Grated cheese 1/4 TSP. Salt 1/8 TSP. Pepper 2 Eggs 1 cup Flour 4 TBS. Olive Oil

Toasted Garbanzo, Pearl Onion & Chorizo Ragu 8 oz. Garbanzo beans 1/4 cup Pearl onions 1/8 cup Chorizo sausage 2 TBS. Olive oil 1/2 TBS. Garlic 1/4 TSP Salt 1/8 TSP Pepper

Leek & Watercress Pistou 1 cup Leeks 1 cup Watercress 2 cloves garlic 1/4 cup cherry tomatoes 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste 1/2 cup freshly grated Pecorino cheese

Roasted Purple Fingerling Potatoes Purple Fingerling Potatoes 1/8 cup Italian seasoning 1/8 TSP Cayenne pepper 1/4 TSP Paprika 2 TBS Olive Oil 1/4 TSP Salt 1/8 TSP Pepper



Instructions

Grouper En Croute Beat egg in a shallow bowl and set aside In a shallow bowl combine breading ingredients One at a time dip one side of the fillet in flour, then egg, shake off excess and dip egg battered side into breading Fry breaded side first into pan with hot oil Flip, and sear other side Leave to Rest

Toasted Garbanzo, Pearl Onion & Chorizo Ragu Add diced chorizo to pan with olive oil, render Add Garbanzo beans to pan, toss. Add pear onions to pan, toss Add garlic, salt, pepper Set aside to rest on a paper toweled plate

Leek & Watercress Pistou In a large mortar, pound the garlic with the salt to a paste. Add the leeks & watercress by the handful and grind the leaves against the side of the mortar until almost smooth. Stir in the tomatoes, then gradually stir in the olive oil until it’s incorporated. Stir in the cheese and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Roasted Purple Fingerling Potatoes Preheat oven to 450 degrees F Slice the potatoes to make small disks Place potatoes in a large roasting pan and toss with olive oil, cayenne pepper, paprika, Italian season, salt, and pepper, until evenly coated. Spread out potatoes in a single layer. Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve immediately.



Punch list

Grouper En Croute Frying pan Spatula Tongs

Toasted Garbanzo, Pearl Onion & Chorizo Ragu Frying pan Slotted spoon

Leek & Watercress Pistou Mortar & pestle Black salsa bowl

Roasted Purple Fingerling Potatoes

Roasting sheet

Slate Platter 3 forks 3 knives Cloth Napkins Towels

