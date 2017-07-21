Headlines: Polk ex-principal arrested for theft; Dog severely starved; Teens laugh as man drowns

TODAY’S WEATHER
We’ll have another hot day with a chance of storms in the afternoon. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Ex-middle school principal arrested for grand theft, fraud in Lakeland
- Sarasota woman accused of starving dog found with protruding skeleton, ribs
- Authorities searching for patients of Sarasota doctor arrested for practicing without license
- Police: Video shows Florida teens watching, laughing as man drowns
- O.J. Simpson could move to St. Pete after release from prison
- Bradenton woman accused of stealing $82K from dead boyfriend’s mom
- VIDEO: Man almost hit baby while livestreaming joyride from Clearwater Beach to Caladesi Island
- Better Call Behnken: FHP seizes 11 more vehicles from Tampa dealership due to odometer fraud
- Ex-Florida escort to be sentenced for trying to hire hit man
DON’T MISS IT
- Tampa bodybuilder born without legs, one arm teaching message of motivation with fitness
- 8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | July 21-23
- Clearwater police host school supply drive this weekend
- Florida’s 2017 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: What to Know