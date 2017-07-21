‘Hater Map’ shows what each state hates most

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Everyone has pet peeves that just drive them crazy, but a new dating app is making the most of them.

The “Hater” app prompts users to swipe whether they love, hate, like or dislike a famous person, activity or concept.

Then, based on your responses the app will match you with others who share common interests and mutual hatred.

Data was collected on the app from across the U.S. to create a map showing what people hate the most in each state.

Some of the answers are rather ironic, like users in Arizona saying they hate sand.

California has just had it with the fidget spinner craze.

If you’re planning on moving, don’t ask a friend from Kentucky to help you, because they will hate it.

Maryland seems to be completely against soul mates.

As for the Mid-west, users from Iowa hate men with long hair, while users in Illinois hate people who bite string cheese.

And we can’t forget about the Sunshine State that apparently hates work-out couples.

Grab your phone and check out the full map of hatred on our WFLA News Channel 8 app.

So, what do you think? Is the thing you hate the most on this list? Share your thoughts with us on Facebook and stay social.

